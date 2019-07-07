As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Value Rose, Rr Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.14 Million; Lincoln National Lowered Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $20.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.44. About 757,202 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 19,627 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,831 shares to 11,236 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 68,423 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 23,427 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage invested 1.54% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 800,714 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 12,302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Finance Services Corporation has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Hilltop owns 2,650 shares. Buckingham Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.06% or 229,700 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 23,323 shares. Hsbc Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,779 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 7,423 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 3,002 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Services reported 2.07% stake. Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).