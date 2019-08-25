As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Lowered Position; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Decreased Holding

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 40,609 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending.

Rr Advisors Llc upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares to 498,000 shares, valued at $34.89M in 2019Q1. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.