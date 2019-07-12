As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Value Rose, Rr Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Community West (CWBC) by $620,390

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 4,028 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 405 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 105,000 shares to 6.60 million shares, valued at $101.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,751 activity. STOVESAND KIRK also bought $2,984 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares. Plourd Martin E also bought $10,180 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $10,300 was bought by Filippin William F.