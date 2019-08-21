As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.14 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose While Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,349 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 3,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 2.13 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 22,229 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “By The Book III : The Peter Lynch Universe For August – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics’ lead drug flunks late-stage study; shares down 54% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,309 shares. 2.17 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Martin And Inc Tn holds 0.35% or 8,251 shares in its portfolio. S&Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,644 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation accumulated 106,228 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Mngmt Co has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,197 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 72,346 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 10,697 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Smith Moore And holds 5,651 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 64,059 shares. Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 36,464 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Asset Mgmt Inc has 1,716 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,062 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.