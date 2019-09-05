As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Value Declined, Rr Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Cut Holding

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 33,119 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 60,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 4.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 40.65 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

More recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “SurveyMonkey Acquires GetFeedback | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

