As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Value Declined, Rr Advisors Has Decreased Position; Signature Bank (SBNY) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Position

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc analyzed 2,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 43,460 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 366.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 63,374 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 80,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 271,803 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.



Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Holdings by 486,462 shares to 120,790 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 372,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,348 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL).

