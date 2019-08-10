As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Value Declined, Rr Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.14 Million; Regent Investment Management Has Raised Position in Mylan Nv F (MYL) as Market Valuation Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 6.41 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 43,460 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pfizer Announces Phase 3 Top-Line Results for Rivipansel in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Experiencing a Vaso-Occlusive Crisis – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil And Gas Industry Dominate January 2019 Dividend Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,000 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $51.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 91 shares. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 115,438 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.