As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Price Declined, Holder Rr Advisors Has Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Holding; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined, Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 51,437 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 228,791 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How To Invest In The 2020 Election – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, For: Jul 26 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,633 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 185,387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Simcoe Cap Management Limited Company holds 592,765 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 7,777 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baupost Grp Ltd Com Ma has 1.00M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. James Inv Incorporated holds 1,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ftb Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 603 shares. Cardinal Ltd Liability Company Ct reported 1.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 5,550 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 21,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Lc reported 2,109 shares. Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Amer Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2016, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/05: (ALLK) (MBIO) (TXT) Higher; (GLYC) (CARS) (DO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Announces Phase 3 Top-Line Results for Rivipansel in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Experiencing a Vaso-Occlusive Crisis – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.