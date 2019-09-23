As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Declined, Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $13.04 Million

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $872,000, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 1,670 shares to 1,940 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,508 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 36.96 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,916 shares to 91,908 shares, valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 185,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.