As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Declined, Sigma Planning Boosted by $342,183 Its Holding; Gladius Capital Management LP Lifted Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $2.66 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 498.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 45,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 102.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 4,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.78. About 937,707 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Collect Income on Microsoftâ€™s Bullish News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,169 shares to 3,533 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,464 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Haverford Trust accumulated 1.52M shares or 1.55% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 10.28M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 841 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 16,221 shares. Delta Cap Lc invested in 62,620 shares. Kessler Invest Gp stated it has 46,807 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc invested in 219,344 shares. Spirit Of America, a New York-based fund reported 32,075 shares. Sonata Gp owns 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,100 shares. Srb holds 0.05% or 9,069 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1,156 are held by Earnest Partners Ltd Company. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The #AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Completes Acquisition of Uhana and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Makes Strategic Agreement with Chongqing Government – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware: Building A Software Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HP, Triumph Group, and VMware Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.