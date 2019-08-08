As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Upped Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $159.09. About 570,596 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.24. About 4.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.41 million for 34.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.