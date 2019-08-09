As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $409,500; As Inogen (INGN) Market Valuation Declined, Malaga Cove Capital Has Lifted by $534,850 Its Stake

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 570,704 shares traded or 6.08% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $158.49. About 528,501 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company owns 2,840 shares. Raymond James And reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 2,420 shares. New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.44% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Curbstone Fincl reported 15,492 shares. 4,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 8,372 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,859 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 114,559 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 527 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 63,130 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 10,750 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 12,146 shares. 348,032 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,066 shares. 3,441 were reported by Blair William And Communication Il. Gmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 89,520 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Atria Invests Lc has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 6,061 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc accumulated 2.52% or 165,684 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 34 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Company owns 28,349 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 13,510 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com owns 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2 shares. Wealth Architects accumulated 0.43% or 7,662 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $479.57 million for 34.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,081 shares to 118,994 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).