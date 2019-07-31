As Vmware (VMW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wright Investors Service Has Lowered by $469,440 Its Holding; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Its Holding by $343,406 as Valuation Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $303.64. About 1.99 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 2,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 17,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $177.23. About 589,788 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,842 shares to 8,404 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 38.53 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 188,938 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 2,293 shares in its portfolio. 10,295 were accumulated by First Citizens Bancorp Company. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 14,379 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Llc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 870 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.2% or 246,266 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc has 0.06% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Manhattan Com reported 22 shares stake. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Commerce reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co has 1,419 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 5,276 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 260,351 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 45,460 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.74 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Inc owns 11,826 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 92,554 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 23,000 are held by Marvin And Palmer Assoc. Moreover, West Oak Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspen Investment Management invested in 0.47% or 2,545 shares. Allstate has 29,959 shares. Maverick Ltd reported 404,089 shares stake. Td Cap Mgmt Lc holds 101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.69% or 61,000 shares. Coastline owns 24,910 shares. Leisure Cap Management owns 2,440 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership invested in 11,389 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Mar Vista Llc stated it has 3.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).