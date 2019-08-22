As Vmware (VMW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Holding by $22.70 Million; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Mackay Shields Raised by $10.89 Million Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 141,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 850,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.74M, down from 992,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.15. About 1.62M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 65,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 889,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.32 million, up from 824,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 22/03/2018 – Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news, said that a threat to sue The Guardian would be a mistake; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Grp Inc holds 19,012 shares. Private Capital Advsr Inc stated it has 51,266 shares. American Century holds 8.13M shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intl Limited Ca invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allen Ops Limited Company owns 3,624 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp owns 58,970 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 134,249 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Lp reported 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 4,470 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,032 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10 reported 1,938 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 29,081 shares to 204,953 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,313 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 724,500 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $51.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).