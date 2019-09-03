As Vmware (VMW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wright Investors Service Has Decreased Position; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) as Stock Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 98,122 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 15,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 17,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 961,159 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.44% or 1.08 million shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 31,000 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,563 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hilltop Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Ny invested in 0.06% or 3,550 shares. Atria Lc accumulated 6,061 shares. 1,500 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 0.1% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc owns 13,444 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,770 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 17,174 shares. The Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 2.95% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 40,459 shares.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) to Acquire CloudCherry, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Deliver Accelerated GPU Services on Cloud for AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pivotal Software, Inc. – PVTL – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pivotal Software – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts praise VMworld annual event; VMW +2.6% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $391.12 million for 34.40 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,172 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,193 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.44 million for 27.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.