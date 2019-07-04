As Vmware (VMW) Share Value Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted by $2.89 Million Its Position; Claar Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $4.38 Million

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.97M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 16,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.34 million, up from 168,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.46. About 1.14M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $12.21 million activity. GELSINGER PATRICK P sold 30,095 shares worth $4.42M. POONEN SANJAY sold $2.39M worth of stock or 16,135 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

