As Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Raised by $8.40 Million Its Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Upped Its Holding by $467,725

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 755.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 46,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 52,844 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 6,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 1.85 million shares traded or 44.56% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 7.06 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 27,734 shares to 20,626 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 40,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,897 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 3,783 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com holds 443,158 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Karp Capital Corp owns 7,023 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 286 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 31,000 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 250 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.45% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 40,994 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 8,457 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,173 shares. Strategic Ltd invested in 0.15% or 2,155 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 2,983 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gotham Asset Lc holds 54,679 shares. Element Management Llc stated it has 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

