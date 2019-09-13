As Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined, Holder Hourglass Capital Cut Its Position; Maple Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $6.08 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 5,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 7,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $154.04. About 1.42 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 5.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 22,272 shares to 67,191 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 378,875 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vanguard Group reported 99.90M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Burns J W Com Ny owns 3,004 shares. Insight 2811 reported 0.67% stake. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin Cap Management reported 12,110 shares stake. Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cincinnati Ins Commerce invested in 427,500 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.16% or 15.29 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 180,995 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 1.25% or 72,006 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 439,012 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sirios Capital LP owns 0.51% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 103,541 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $419.85M for 37.75 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,317 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru, Maine-based fund reported 297,260 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. 1.37 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 4,915 are held by Numerixs. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 73 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 5,816 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 48,682 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 177 shares. 23,200 are held by Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 819 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,900 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc.