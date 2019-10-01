As Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position by $755,007; As Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Reinhart Partners Decreased Position

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 43,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 928,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.57M, down from 972,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.95M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 4,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 5,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, down from 10,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 1.07M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80M for 37.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 2,567 shares to 4,273 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 33,884 shares. Prudential Inc has 7,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,429 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 6,839 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 7,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3,536 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 11 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 10,884 shares. Amer Century owns 264,658 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 30,138 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 2,319 shares. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 87,005 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) by 2,437 shares to 131,245 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.