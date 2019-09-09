As Vmware (VMW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $93.68 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Holder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 222,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, down from 242,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 2.31 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares to 127,150 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.87 million for 22.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $401.42 million for 35.76 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.