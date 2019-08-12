As Vmware (VMW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowered Its Stake by $409,500; As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stock Value Rose, Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $2.56 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $158.17. About 753,472 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 46,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 115,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 161,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 289,463 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 27,319 shares to 193,455 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Version of VMware HCX Simplifies Application Migration & Mobility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts boost VMware targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.03% or 497,665 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 9,947 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru Incorporated stated it has 500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 120 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd stated it has 1,495 shares. Hrt Fincl invested in 0.07% or 2,563 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 11,604 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0.34% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fred Alger has 173 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 794 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 1,428 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 269,600 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 34.38 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Llc holds 1,088 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 1,720 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 55,080 shares. Piedmont Advisors has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 6,430 shares. Prelude Lc owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.28 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co reported 242,488 shares. 14,260 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.07% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 244,280 shares. 65,200 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 3,958 were reported by Bbva Compass Bankshares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,139 shares to 137,913 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 19,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).