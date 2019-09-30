As Vmware (Put) (VMW) Stock Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Has Raised by $2.47 Million Its Position; Dsam Partners Llp Increases Position in Anthem (ANTM)

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 17,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 52,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.15M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Vmware Inc (Put) (VMW) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Vmware Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $145.88. About 886,130 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949)

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PVTL, CBM, VSI and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.25M shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 72,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,941 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 182,820 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes & Communications. Manufacturers Life The reported 10,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 2,603 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 22 were reported by First Manhattan. Two Sigma Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2,557 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 128,450 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 107,157 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 287,841 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 12,706 shares. 6,100 are owned by Caxton Limited Partnership. Gideon Advisors reported 4,536 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 450 shares. Scotia Capital owns 11,979 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.24M were reported by Primecap Ca.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,882 shares to 24,596 shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 212,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,864 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.