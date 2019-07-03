As Vmware Class A (VMW) Market Value Rose, Holder Jag Capital Management Increased Holding; Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Position by $481,838 as Share Price Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 68,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 2.04 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 11,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, up from 105,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.5. About 946,851 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 6,342 shares to 7,764 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,755 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,045 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 200 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 46,268 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 131 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 11,269 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 2,585 were accumulated by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Moreover, Bamco Inc has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pdt Ptnrs Lc owns 60,819 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Utah Retirement System holds 13,510 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 152,010 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 312 are owned by Captrust Financial. 56,248 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $12.21 million activity. $5.41M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by Carli Maurizio on Friday, January 11. GELSINGER PATRICK P sold $4.42M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, January 11.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.61 million for 7.80 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 43,675 shares. California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cornerstone Prtn Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,677 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 192,651 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21.31M shares. Jennison Assocs Llc holds 105,582 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 237,754 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 577,623 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.3% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Huntington National Bank holds 894 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 593,470 shares.