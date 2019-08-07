As Vmware Class A (VMW) Market Valuation Declined, Jag Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Declined While Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased by $17.11 Million Its Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 11,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 117,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, up from 105,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 592,724 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 719,589 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 201,975 shares to 693,894 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares to 30,755 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 6,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,764 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

