As Vmware Cl A (VMW) Stock Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Holding by $1.11 Million; As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Declined, Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $321,150

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 156.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 3,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 700,633 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,695 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 90,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 467,855 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 92,500 were reported by Oaktop Mgmt Ii L P. 4,053 are owned by Regions. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.05% or 487,040 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert And Assoc has 42,328 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Fmr has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% or 7,571 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 108,758 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 4.58M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 1,570 shares. 91 are owned by Advisory Svcs Net Llc. Dana Inv Advsr holds 0.64% or 75,680 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). City Holdings Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 200 shares. Axa reported 25,186 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Nerenhausen Frank R. had sold 10,000 shares worth $743,400. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Jones Wilson R on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Cortina Ignacio A sold 5,000 shares worth $373,300.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,775 shares to 60,953 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 662,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P(Ixj (IXJ).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.48M for 8.78 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.