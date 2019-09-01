As Vmware Cl A (VMW) Share Price Declined, Montag A & Associates Has Lifted Stake; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Value Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Position

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 10,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 66,818 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 77,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 312,401 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 39,054 shares to 47,054 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 32,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bessemer Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Company owns 2,317 shares. Ifrah Fincl Serv has 2,084 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Mgmt Lp accumulated 20,129 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 338,953 shares. Washington Tru owns 68,989 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,250 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 1,037 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 104,849 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Schwartz Counsel owns 110,800 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,838 are held by Sei Investments Communications. Amp Cap Investors has 33,365 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 17,050 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Tortoise Lc reported 1 shares stake. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 819 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sumitomo Life Ins Co, Japan-based fund reported 14,591 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Essex Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,976 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag Spons Adr (SIEGY) by 9,870 shares to 5,775 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,019 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).