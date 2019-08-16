As Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) Share Value Declined, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Boosted Its Stake

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $171.98. About 12.05M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 17,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 38,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144.08. About 999,600 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,278 shares to 83,527 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,395 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.58% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.07% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 98,001 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Com. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 7,405 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,720 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 84,742 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 188,938 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Ci Inc reported 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). North Star Investment Management Corp owns 105 shares. Korea Invest owns 70,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 14,834 shares stake. Plante Moran Lc invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Axa holds 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 25,186 shares.

