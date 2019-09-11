As Vivint Solar (VSLR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $476,952; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Stake by $16.78 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 119,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.10% . The hedge fund held 215,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 334,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 140,479 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CEO DAVID BYWATER SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST VIVINT SOLAR VSLR.N ALLEGING UNFAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW BOOKED OF APPROXIMATELY 52 MWS FOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW INSTALLED OF APPROXIMATELY 40 MWS FOR QUARTER

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1.45M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA TO INVEST $90M MORE IN INDIA IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASTRAZENECA’S RIGHTS RELATING TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN CHINA AND IN OTHER TERRITORIES; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 22.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: AZN, ABBV, IBIO – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More – Benzinga” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Viela Bio clears another hurdle to get rare disease drug to market – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares to 593,790 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vivint Solar (VSLR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vivint Solar Appoints Bill Blodgett as Vice President of Customer Operations – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Renewable Energy Stocks Could Have a Great Year – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Vivint Solar Stock Popped 12.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vivint Solar (VSLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 1.90 million shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 311,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).