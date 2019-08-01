As Vivint Solar (VSLR) Market Value Rose, Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Holding; Banbury Partners Continues to Hold Position in Fair Isaac (FICO)

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.10% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 1.37M shares traded or 44.20% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M; 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR $1.54; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Vivint Smart Home One of America’s Best Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $347.42. About 281,853 shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax, FICO team up to sell consumer data to banks – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fair Isaac: Ratings Aligned – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FICO to Host Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FICO acquires GoOn LLC to advance growth in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Services Inc by 333,447 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 13,286 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0% stake. Pdts Limited Liability Com accumulated 73,100 shares. Moreover, Arosa Capital LP has 1.76% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 269 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Ameritas Inv reported 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated holds 0% or 13,345 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Cacti Asset Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp stated it has 0.05% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR).