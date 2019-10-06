As Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Upped Holding; As Chemocentryx (CCXI) Valuation Declined, Bvf Trimmed Holding by $450,000

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 276,532 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) by 78.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 458,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.21% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 582,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Vitamin Shoppe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 307,904 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has declined 44.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 24/04/2018 – VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 14.8 PCT STAKE IN VITAMIN SHOPPE INC AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – WILL APPOINT UP TO FIVE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD; 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Names Bill Wafford CFO — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe to Appoint New Independent Directors to Board; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Down in Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Four Current Directors (Other Than Colin Watts) Will Not Stand for Reelection; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE NAMES BILL WAFFORD CFO; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Himanshu H. Shah, Sing Wang and Melvin L. Keating Will Join Board Immediately; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – PRIOR TO JOINING CO IN JULY 2017, WAFFORD WAS PARTNER WITH KPMG ADVISORY; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC VSI.N SAYS CFO BRENDA GALGANO RESIGNED

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 296,870 shares to 909,759 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 983,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.18 million shares or 8.54% more from 33.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 111,227 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0.02% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 11,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Bvf Il owns 1.44% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 1.41M shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated accumulated 3.00 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 47,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 174,910 shares.

Analysts await ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by ChemoCentryx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 11,034 shares to 26,589 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 555,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

