As Visteon (VC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Citigroup Has Trimmed Holding; Oz Management LP Decreased Its Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding by $2.77 Million; Share Price Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 110,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 50,613 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 338,648 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 14,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,581 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 135,002 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Cwm has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 433 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,035 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 150,986 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 58,394 shares. Eulav Asset invested 0.04% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 188,448 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 67,291 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 62,719 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 58.04% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $13.22 million for 43.82 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 67.86% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 78,702 shares to 277,966 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 28,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30 are held by Howe And Rusling. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 22,252 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 18,000 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 102,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Llc invested in 0.01% or 47,419 shares. International Grp Inc holds 6,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communication holds 0% or 5,640 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 16,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 12,744 shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Trellus Company Limited Liability Corp holds 70,000 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 9,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 0% or 19,179 shares.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 38.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 245,600 shares to 768,900 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexo Corp (Put) by 202,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).