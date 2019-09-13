As Visteon (VC) Stock Value Rose, Steinberg Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.94 Million; Sabal Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) as Stock Value Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 33,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 92,708 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 59,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 141,035 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 228,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09 million, up from 224,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 485,958 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James also bought $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Inc stated it has 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Baystate Wealth Management Lc invested in 10 shares. Synovus Corporation has 250 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Axa owns 6,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,383 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,752 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 52,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 3,517 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,499 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 9,855 shares. Springowl Associate Lc has 1.87% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Kirr Marbach And Com Ltd Com In invested in 101,193 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 20,956 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn stated it has 13,386 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp owns 6.02 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial owns 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 39 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Comm reported 3,332 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 2.97 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc reported 3,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rothschild Investment Il reported 8,736 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Company reported 3,040 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 54,000 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 5,393 shares.