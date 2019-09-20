As Visteon (VC) Stock Value Rose, Springowl Associates Increased Holding; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Samson Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 53,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 433,674 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, down from 487,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 1.24M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 110,250 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

