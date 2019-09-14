As Visteon (VC) Stock Rose, Springowl Associates Lifted Stake by $609,000; Holder Asset Management Group Has Increased Berkley W R (WRB) Holding

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 323,170 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp reported 233,634 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 8,400 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 21,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 11,303 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York owns 9,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 371,637 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Federated Pa invested in 103,228 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 2,086 shares. Private Management Ltd has invested 3.1% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Robecosam Ag invested 1.2% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amica Mutual invested in 16,754 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 53,000 shares. 111,315 are held by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. United Automobile Association holds 4,477 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru reported 3,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Visteon (VC) PT Raised to $86 at Citi after 3 Days of Investor Meetings – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “STAR Market tech board offers hope to Chinese venture capitalists – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Tech and life sciences fare well while SmileDirectClub falls flat in 6-IPO week – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US IPO Week Ahead: Datadog chases $7 billion valuation in 5-IPO week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by MANZO ROBERT.