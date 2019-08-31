As Visteon (VC) Stock Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Holding; Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Position Held by Davis R M Inc

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 187.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 27,899 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 9,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 241,762 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 293,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52M, up from 269,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 209,321 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 798 shares to 10,998 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 189,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,436 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 91,121 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management reported 2,878 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,215 shares. Swift Run Cap Lc accumulated 12,364 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.04% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Hightower Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 681,665 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Paloma Partners Co stated it has 9,829 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lathrop Corporation stated it has 125,872 shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 83,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 1,223 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 10,739 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 9,900 shares to 7,132 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

