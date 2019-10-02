As Visteon (VC) Shares Rose, Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Holding; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Creative Planning Has Boosted Its Position

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 33,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 92,708 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 59,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 199,959 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Creative Planning increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 221.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 4,822 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $262.38. About 1.82 million shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US IPO Week Ahead: Datadog chases $7 billion valuation in 5-IPO week – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 2018 IPO market’s most active venture capital firms – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “‘We are seeing volume and interest in Peloton explode,’ says company president on listing day – TechCrunch” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,086 shares. Prudential Finance reported 18,728 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 700 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 15,068 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 232,820 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Tiverton Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 6,416 shares. American Group Inc Inc holds 72,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 242,513 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $59.20 million activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $308,321 was made by Dillon Mary N on Thursday, September 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,946 are owned by World Asset Mngmt. Contravisory Invest Management stated it has 1,011 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 957 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 1,646 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 6,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Birinyi Assocs accumulated 0.29% or 2,000 shares. Citadel Lc stated it has 64,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 4.17 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 18 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Signature Estate Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,628 shares. Gsa Llp accumulated 2,100 shares. Stifel reported 0.09% stake.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ULTA Salon (ULTA) Investor Meetings not Bullish Enough to Break Shares out of Recent Trading Range – Baird – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Shares Were Crumbling Today – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.