As Visteon (VC) Shares Rose, Springowl Associates Boosted by $609,000 Its Stake; Btc Capital Management Position in Intel (INTC) Trimmed by $905,643

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 496,985 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 19,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 120,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78 million, down from 139,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 12.91 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,483 shares to 80,359 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares were bought by Wilson Harry James.

