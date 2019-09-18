As Visteon (VC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Springowl Associates Upped Stake; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) as Stock Value Declined

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 504,988 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 21,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 179,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, down from 200,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $98.97. About 511,328 shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,334 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Ct reported 1.84M shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 70,000 shares. Trigran Invests has invested 5.26% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd has 0.11% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Wexford Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,383 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 88,876 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 150,986 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 44,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Mgmt Commerce Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Keybank Association Oh reported 8,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc owns 11,303 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 0% or 67,291 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares were bought by Wilson Harry James.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.61M for 61.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 2,500 shares worth $283,750. On Friday, August 2 Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,000 shares. Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $43,091 worth of stock was bought by Korenberg Matthew E on Tuesday, September 3.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Westn Life Group In by 2,052 shares to 29,826 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 149,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability has 41,322 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Jennison Assoc Ltd Company holds 210,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp holds 0.01% or 21,322 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.06% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 459,694 shares. 9,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Stephens Investment Management Gru Ltd has 442,187 shares. Dana Advisors Inc holds 0.1% or 18,092 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 720 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 14,473 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 2,080 shares. 21,098 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,302 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.