As Visteon (VC) Share Value Rose, Springowl Associates Upped Its Holding; As Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Stock Price Rose, Hightower Advisors Upped Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 268,669 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 31,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 222,973 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 191,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 122,985 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 19/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS – COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 19/03/2018 – To some, board games can be a simple reprieve from the stress of life – but to Travis and Holly Hancock they’re more than that; 04/04/2018 – BHEL COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Net $46.2M; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q EPS 44c; 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Call) (NYSE:MDT) by 243,121 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 18,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,226 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (QLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5.