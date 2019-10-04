As Visteon (VC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Springowl Associates Upped Its Position; As Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut by $621,000 Its Holding

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 285,795 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 283,221 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28 million, down from 287,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $157.41. About 1.29 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Altria, Wendy’s, Dollar General & more – CNBC” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Assoc Inc holds 23,697 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 33,712 shares. British Columbia Corporation holds 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 48,877 shares. 45 are owned by Toth Finance Advisory. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 101,849 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 5,775 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 219,352 shares. Hm Payson holds 0% or 95 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 18,408 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150,569 shares. 423,191 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc. Nordea Mngmt Ab stated it has 93,288 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 5,000 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB) by 81,665 shares to 6.62M shares, valued at $66.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 119,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65M for 28.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Former Cisco CEO Says AI Will Have Bigger Impact Than The Internet – Forbes” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cambridge VC firm Link Ventures raises $100M for its second fund – Boston Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visteon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 76,125 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 126 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Sg Americas Secs stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Eagle Invest Management Limited Co stated it has 270,954 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 43,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 4,334 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Iridian Asset Ltd Ct holds 1.84M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 200 shares. 86,438 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Essex Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,892 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 4,443 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.