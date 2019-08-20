As Visteon (VC) Market Value Rose, Springowl Associates Raised by $525,950 Its Holding; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Trimmed Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $560,000 as Stock Price Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 509,979 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 3.99M shares traded or 169.57% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 08/05/2018 – FirstGroup Rejected Two Approaches Before Apollo Walked Away; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Acreage Holdings Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management and Affiliates Continue to Grow Direct Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management – Bargain With Huge Upside And 6.8% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,853 were reported by Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr. Pnc Fincl Ser has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Dnb Asset Management As reported 148,400 shares. 7,700 were reported by Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 41,305 shares. Md Sass Investors Service invested in 0.24% or 52,900 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited accumulated 217,248 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd holds 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 8,128 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.06% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 41,140 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 588,058 shares in its portfolio.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visteon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “STAR Market tech board offers hope to Chinese venture capitalists – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SBI Holdingsâ€™ Crypto Exchange Adopts New Tech to Help Meet FATF Standards – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap is surging, but it’s not the star of 2017’s VC-backed IPOs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.