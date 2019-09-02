As Visteon (VC) Market Valuation Rose, Springowl Associates Increased Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined While Park Presidio Capital Trimmed by $9.60 Million Its Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 241,762 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 197,892 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 6,709 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 6,586 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 21,852 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 141 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability reported 36,810 shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Geode Capital Lc reported 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 62,994 shares. 758,493 were reported by State Street Corp. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 5 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 32,650 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cantillon Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 325 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 76,300 were reported by Quantitative Invest Llc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 10,921 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 114,868 were accumulated by Of Virginia Va. Linscomb And Williams holds 4,764 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 98,936 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 9,207 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 124,155 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15.60 million shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1.36M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,763 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.