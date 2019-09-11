As Visteon (VC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Robecosam Ag Has Increased Stake; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by $24.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.26. About 972,008 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 432,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 687,515 shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has 0.39% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 981,040 shares. Chem Bancorporation reported 3,732 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 7,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 130,966 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.09 million shares. Brown Advisory Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ls Invest Limited Com accumulated 5,488 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 0.23% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Central Asset Invests And Mngmt Holdg (Hk) holds 2,400 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,097 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,251 shares. Middleton Inc Ma has invested 1.58% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 498,000 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $225.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $572.95M for 30.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00 million The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $392.00M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by Wilson Harry James.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 444,000 shares to 693,000 shares, valued at $87.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,241 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).