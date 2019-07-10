As Visteon (VC) Market Valuation Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Cut Its Position; As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Shares Declined, Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.56M market cap company. It closed at $37.01 lastly. It is down 23.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 34,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,269 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 51,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 609,448 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 147,336 shares to 483,720 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Aquantia Corp.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP reported 4,700 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 9,010 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And accumulated 0% or 6,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 7,400 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 52,482 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 8,583 are held by Gsa Limited Liability Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 27,365 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc owns 606 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 10,424 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 44,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 7,795 shares.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.80% or $0.97 from last year’s $1.37 per share. VC’s profit will be $11.31M for 34.13 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Street Corp accumulated 758,493 shares. Victory Mgmt has 2,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 46,018 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 93 shares. Axa has 6,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,794 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5 were reported by Earnest Prns Lc. 46,920 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Pnc Financial Service Group holds 4,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 16,754 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 36,779 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 36,810 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

