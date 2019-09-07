As Visteon Corp. (VC) Stock Rose, Third Avenue Management Lifted Its Stake; Nwi Management LP Cut Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) as Share Price Declined

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 755,970 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 548,177 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited owns 469,260 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 1.32 million shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Element Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fin Limited Liability owns 14,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 134,405 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dupont owns 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 34,854 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,385 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis accumulated 140,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 60,510 shares. Highline Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 3.75% or 2.18 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 16,400 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 81,415 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 153,300 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $585.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM).

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18,469 shares to 42,331 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 389,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,026 shares, and cut its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT, worth $195,020.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 12 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 600 are held by Optimum Invest Advsr. Citigroup invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,565 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Victory has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Synovus Financial Corp reported 250 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Td Asset owns 71,302 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,105 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 48,875 shares. Blackrock owns 2.57 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock.