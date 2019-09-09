As Visteon Com (VC) Shares Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Upped Position; As Knoll (KNL) Stock Price Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Its Position by $843,552

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 46,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 219,909 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 266,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 120,492 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 518,381 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.61M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 675 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.31% or 484,896 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 32,674 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Brinker Capital has 10,295 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 31,884 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 284,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdings Group holds 0.33% or 1.68M shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 6,289 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Serv Gru. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 74,693 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com invested 0.95% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 19,254 shares.

More notable recent Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Knoll Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Knoll Reports Strong Second Quarter Results NYSE:KNL – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Say Partners With Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement for All Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knoll CEO Andrew Cogan Appears on Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.04% or 3.96M shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Cipher Lp reported 7,409 shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Federated Pa accumulated 10,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,340 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 32,650 shares. Bluecrest Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 13,043 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 905 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,507 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Essex Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,143 shares. Bronson Point Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.92% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 123,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CVCA H1 2019 Venture Capital Canadian Market Overview: Canadian VC Experiences Strongest First Half On Record At CAD $2.15B Invested – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 2018 IPO market’s most active venture capital firms – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Venture Capitalists Spent A Record $130 Billion In 2018 – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Visteon Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Tableau Rival Gets $248M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.