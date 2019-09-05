As Visteon Com (VC) Share Price Rose, Bronson Point Management Increased by $670,000 Its Stake; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Declined While Mackay Shields Has Raised Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3455.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 722,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 743,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 1.30M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.76% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 402,616 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited accumulated 13,043 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,522 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 15,019 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 39,382 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.04% or 3.96M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,804 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd owns 3,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 12,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Third Avenue Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 62,994 are owned by Barclays Public Llc. Becker Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 905 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “VC-backed Datadog files to go public – PE Hub” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Visteon to present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 5 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CVCA H1 2019 Venture Capital Canadian Market Overview: Canadian VC Experiences Strongest First Half On Record At CAD $2.15B Invested – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: PSNL, VC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Friday, June 21.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 126,569 shares to 179,132 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,223 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.