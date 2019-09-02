As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $342,380; Vicor (VICR) Market Value Declined While Needham Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 68,970 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 10,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 8,333 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 18,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 91,752 shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG)

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 18,711 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 128,064 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Principal Financial Group owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 130,331 shares. 10,224 were reported by Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Mutual Of America Limited Company holds 463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 24,713 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 1,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 33,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Inc owns 132 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Needham Management Limited Liability holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 110,675 shares. First Washington has invested 2.32% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Oberweis Asset Management has 1.32% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,500 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 63,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,982 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 154,313 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Int invested in 6,593 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 7,694 shares. Systematic Management LP reported 0.04% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Nokomis Ltd Liability Company holds 16.57% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) or 1.94M shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 11,500 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc owns 94,022 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,805 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,879 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability holds 16,493 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Analysts await Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 29.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.57 per share. VPG’s profit will be $5.41 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.