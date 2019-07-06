As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Stock Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Position by $707,200; Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Upped Holding by $751,902

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 125.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 125,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,317 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 193,413 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has declined 10.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 41,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 49,163 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 12.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 72,878 shares to 60,424 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 364,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Analysts await Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. VPG’s profit will be $6.35M for 21.60 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Limited Liability Corp reported 8,333 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). 11,500 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 12,033 shares. Thb Asset reported 244,618 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,054 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 15,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 17,335 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 9,662 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 24,593 shares. 279,198 are held by Lsv Asset Management. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.02% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53,590 shares to 185,308 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) by 4,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr.