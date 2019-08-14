As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Share Value Rose, Holder Falcon Point Capital Decreased Position; Trupanion (TRUP) Shares Declined While Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed by $320,000 Its Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 10,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 8,333 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 18,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 72,770 shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 172,897 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion

More notable recent Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vishay Precision (VPG) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BLH Nobel Offers Enhanced Visibility with G5 DIN Rail Mount with Display Instrument – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “VPG Foil Resistors Introduces Ultra-High Precision Molded Surface Mount Resistor with Z1 Foil Technology and Flexible Terminations – Business Wire” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Maryland-based Campbell And Adviser Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Blackrock has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 745,063 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com stated it has 154,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 94 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,188 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc owns 63,757 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 199,007 shares. First Advisors LP owns 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 22,693 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Nokomis Lc invested in 1.94M shares. Bowling Port Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 24,738 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 279,198 shares stake.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 18,279 shares to 171,953 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Play Agsinc..

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc. by 53,465 shares to 134,595 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc..